Telangana’s woes continue, lets in 21 goals

Nisha and Deepika net seven goals each

Telangana did one better on Wednesday. After letting in 20 goals from Tamil Nadu in its first match at the National senior women’s football championship, it slid to a 0-21 defeat to Punjab at the Medical College ground here.

Remarkably, Telangana did not concede a goal till the 11th minute. Once Neha Mann struck, the floodgates were opened. Nisha and Deepika netted seven goals apiece, while Asha Kumari scored four.

Later in the day, in a much more evenly contested encounter, Tamil Nadu and Bengal drew 1-1. Sandhiya put Tamil Nadu ahead in the 20th minute with her ninth goal of the tournament — she is the top-scorer — before Sumitra Marandi equalised in the 45th.

The results (preliminary league):

Group C: Assam 8 (Rupali Boro 2, Sanila Basumatary 16, Sonia Marak 20, 77 & 78, Sainjali Kemprai 21 & 81, Swapnali Mili 57) bt Bihar 1 (Putul Kumari 59); Himachal Pradesh 1 (Poonam 15) bt Rajasthan 0.

Group D: Goa 2 (Stessi Cardozo 45+4, Sushmita Jadhav 51) bt Jharkhand 0; Delhi 2 (Anjana Thapa 4 & 85) bt Karnataka 1 (Savi Mehta 11-og).

Group E: Sikkim 2 (Suju Hangma Limboo 1, Prekila Tamang 67) bt Arunachal Pradesh 0; Maharashtra 2 (Aishwarya Bhonde 47, Sapna Jaiswar 88) bt Jammu & Kashmir 0.

Group H: Tamil Nadu 1 (Sandhiya 20) drew with Bengal 1 (Sumitra Marandi 45); Punjab 21 (Neha Mann 11 & 40, Nisha 18, 43, 45+2, 57, 61, 63 & 89, Asha Kumari 20, 45, 68 & 74, Deepika 33, 34, 39, 45+1, 45+3, 56, 90+3, Binita Kerketta 90+2) bt Telangana 0.