Tamil Nadu storms into the quarterfinals of National Women’s football championship

Another ’trick: Tamil Nadu’s Sandhiya fires one of her three goals past the Punjab ’keeper.

KOZHIKODE

03 December 2021 21:56 IST

Assam, Goa and Maharashtra also through to the last eight

Tamil Nadu blanked Punjab 6-0 to take its tally to seven points, top Group H, and move into the quarterfinals of the National senior women’s football championship on Friday.

Once again it was Sandhiya who led the charge, netting three more to take her tally to 12 goals from just three matches. Durga, Kowsalya and Priyadarshini were the other scorers.

Bengal routs Telangana

In Bengal’s 20-0 rout of Telangana, Huidrom Ranjita Devi netted nine goals. Naorem Sumila Chanu and Gita Das scored three each.

Advertising

Advertising

The final day of the league phase also saw Assam (from Group C), Goa (Group D) and Maharashtra (Group E) making it to the last eight. After a day’s rest, the quarterfinals will be played on Sunday.

The results (preliminary league): Group C: Assam 2 (Sonia Marak 35, Mina Basumatary 49) bt Himachal Pradesh 1 (Poonam 52); Bihar 2 (Archana Kumari 55, Baby Kumari 59) drew with Rajasthan 2 (Riya Jasrotia 83 & 90+4).

Group D: Jharkhand 2 (Alisha Tigga 24 & 63) bt Delhi 1 (Anjali 55); Goa 3 (Rizella Cia Almeida 19 & 24, Sushmita Jadhav 45+3) bt Karnataka 0.

Group E: Maharashtra 1 (Trupti Deep 62) drew with Sikkim 1 (Suju Hangma Limboo 67); Jammu & Kashmir 1 (Pooja Devi 41) bt Arunchal Pradesh 0.

Group H: Tamil Nadu 6 (Durga 25, Kowsalya 45+2, Sandhiya 57, 84 & 90+2, Priyadarshini 87) bt Punjab 0; Bengal 20 (Huidrom Ranjita Devi 10, 20, 25, 34, 39, 47, 58, 71 & 90+2) Naorem Sumila Chanu 11, 18 & 55, Gita Das 13, 22 & 35, Dular Marandi 28 & 34, Kajal Das 68 & 84, Sandhya Maity 90) bt Telangana 0.