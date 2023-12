December 25, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - KOCHI

T.A. Jaffer, a member of the Kerala team which won the Santosh Trophy National football championship for the first time in 1973, passed away here on Sunday. He was 77 and had been ailing for some time.

A feared half-back during his prime, Jaffer was a member of the Kerala Santosh Trophy team for seven years from 1969. Later, he was also the coach of the State Santosh Trophy team.