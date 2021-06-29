Switzerland beats world champions France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 quarters

Bucharest

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial penalty as Switzerland stunned world champions France at Euro 2020 on Monday, winning 5-4 on penalties after their last-16 tie had ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Mbappe, the star of France's World Cup triumph in 2018, had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer as Switzerland won a European Championship knockout tie for the very first time and advance to a last-eight tie against Spain.

Haris Seferovic had put Switzerland ahead in normal time and Karim Benzema's brace and a Paul Pogba strike turned the tie around, but another Seferovic goal and a Mario Gavranovic effort took the match in Bucharest to extra time.

