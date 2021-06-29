Football

Switzerland beats world champions France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 quarters

France's forward Kylian Mbappe is consoled by teammates after missing the penalty during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena in Bucharest on June 28.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial penalty as Switzerland stunned world champions France at Euro 2020 on Monday, winning 5-4 on penalties after their last-16 tie had ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Mbappe, the star of France's World Cup triumph in 2018, had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer as Switzerland won a European Championship knockout tie for the very first time and advance to a last-eight tie against Spain.

Haris Seferovic had put Switzerland ahead in normal time and Karim Benzema's brace and a Paul Pogba strike turned the tie around, but another Seferovic goal and a Mario Gavranovic effort took the match in Bucharest to extra time.


