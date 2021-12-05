Supriya Routray fires Railways in to semis at National football championship

Manipur, Mizoram and Odisha complete the line-up

An old-fashioned hat-trick from Supriya Routray put Railways firmly on track to the semifinals of the National senior women’s football championship at the Govt. Medical College Ground here on Sunday. Riding on Supriya’s splendid effort, the Railway women won 4-2 against Goa.

It was, however, the Goans who drew first blood as Sushmita Jadhav put them ahead in the 33rd minute. Before long, though, the Supriya show began.

She found the equaliser for Railways, the runner-up in the last edition, in first half injury time. Then she scored 11 minutes into the second half to give her side the lead. Two minutes later she completed her hat-trick as Railways went 3-1 up.

In the 69th minute, Mamta made it 4-1 before Sushmita reduced the margin for Goa in the dying minutes.

Earlier at Koothuparamba, holder Manipur moved into the semifinals with a 2-0 win against Assam, through goals from Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu and Thingbaijam Babysana Devi.

Also through to the last four are Odisha, which defeated Tamil Nadu 2-0, and Mizoram, which beat Maharashtra 4-1. After a day’s rest, the semifinals will be played on Tuesday.

Manipur will play Mizoram, while Railways will take on Odisha.

The results (quarterfinals):

Manipur 2 (Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu 9, Thingbaijam Babysana Devi 65) bt Assam 0.

Railways 4 (Supriya Routray 45+1, 56 & 58, Mamta 69) bt Goa 2 (Sushmita Jadhav 33 & 90+1).

Mizoram 4 (Elizabeth Vanlalmawii 10 & 87, Lalnunsiami 24 & 66) bt Maharashtra 1 (Karen Pais 47).

Odisha 2 (Karishma Oram 27, Satyabati Khadia 37) bt Tamil Nadu 0.