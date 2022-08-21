Supreme Court says CoA to cease to exist, postpones AIFF poll schedule by one week

Sports Ministry accepts all FIFA demands

FIFA’s ban on AIFF will remain in place until the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regains full control of its daily affairs, FIFA said in a statement. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sports Ministry accepts all FIFA demands

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the three-member Committee of Administrators appointed to oversee the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) should cease to exist.

The committee of administrators was headed by former apex court judge A.R. Dave.

The top court said that it is modifying its earlier order to facilitate holding of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup by India and revocation of suspension of AIFF by the International Football Federation (FIFA).

Also read: Explained | How will FIFA suspension impact Indian football?

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna postponed the August 28 elections of the AIFF by one week to allow a changed electoral college and starting of nomination process.

The bench said the voter list for the AIFF polls would consist of 36 representatives of State/UT member association of football federation as is being sought by FIFA.

Government accepts all FIFA demands

The top court passed the order on an application filed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports seeking modifications of an earlier order in view of the discussions with the FIFA.

The government in its application has virtually accepted all the demands made by FIFA, including ending the tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed CoA as well as not allowing individual members in the electoral college.

It, however, said that the ousted Praful Patel-led dispensation should be excluded from the AIFF.

“...this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to... direct that day-to-day management of AIFF shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting Secretary-General to the exclusion of the earlier elected body and the CoA will have no role in the administration of AIFF from 22.08.2022,” the application read.

“... to require the CoA to submit the final draft constitution to this Hon’ble Court by the end of 23.08.2022, and that the mandate of the COA be declared to be over in full from 23.08.2022.” In its statement, while suspending AIFF, FIFA had said the lifting of the suspension on AIFF will be subject to repealing of CoA’s mandate in full.

FIFA also said that it wants the AIFF administration to “be fully in charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs”.

The apex court also said that Returning Officer Umesh Sinha and Assistant Returning Officer Tapas Bhattacharya appointed by CoA for AIFF polls will be deemed to be appointed by the top court.

Day-to-day management to be taken over by acting secretary-general

The bench further directed that day-to-day management of AIFF be taken over by acting secretary-general of the national football body.

Also read | Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president’s post, but Chaubey is front runner

It said that the executive committee of AIFF will consist of 23 members, including six eminent players of which four will be men and two will be women.

On August 17, the top court has asked the Centre to take a “pro-active” role in getting the world football governing body FIFA’s suspension of the AIFF lifted and facilitating the holding of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

On August 16, in a major setback and embarrassment for the country, world football governing body FIFA had suspended India for “undue influence from third parties” and said the U-17 Women’s World Cup “cannot currently be held in India as planned.” The country is scheduled to host its first FIFA event from October 11-30.