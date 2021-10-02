Super-sub Harry Kane helps himself to a hat-trick

PARIS

02 October 2021 00:03 IST

Tottenham Hotspurs run riot against Mura, goes to the top of the table

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick after coming off the bench to seal a 5-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur over Slovenian champion Mura in the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Dele Alli’s penalty and a goal from Giovani Lo Celso put Spurs in control after just eight minutes in north London, but a brilliant volley from Ziga Kous cut the deficit shortly after half-time.

Triple change

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo introduced Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura for the final 30 minutes, a triple change that helped the struggling Premier League club wrap up a much-needed victory.

Lucas played through for Kane to stab home on 68 minutes, and the England forward struck again after sweeping in from Son’s cross.

Kane, yet to score in the league this season, completed his treble in the closing minutes after a slick pass from Lo Celso.

“We made it harder than we needed to,” said Kane. “It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals.”

“Us as players and staff need to stick together and work hard. Our recent form has not been great but we need to try to turn it round next game,” said Kane.

This morale-boosting result sent Tottenham to top of its Group with four points.

The result: Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Alli 4-pen, Lo Celso 8, Kane 68, 76, 87) bt Mura 1 (Kous 53).