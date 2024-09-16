Super League Kerala | Thiruvananthapuram Kombans rules over Thrissur Magic

Thiruvananthapuram Kombans opened its campaign at home with a 2-0 win over Thrissur Magic FC at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here on Monday.

Kombans, playing in front of a boisterous crowd, cashed on to the chances through set pieces to score full points in the scrappy encounter. T.M. Vishnu (15) and Lalhmangaihsanga (69) were the goal-scorers for the host.

There was no magic from Thrissur in the first half as Kombans enjoyed more possession and made more forays into the rival box. Kombans earned three corners in the first quarter and the opening goal came off the third. The ball was whipped in by captain Patrick Mota and T.M. Vishnu rushed in and headed it past ’keeper Sanjiban Ghosh’s near post.

Thrissur had its first look at the rival goal in the 22nd minute when it earned a freekick at the edge of the Kombans box. Marcelo Toscano’s kick rebounded off the wall and the striker retrieved the loose ball and passed it to Vineeth who shot out from close. Thrissur showed more cohesion towards the end of the first half and had a chance to equalise. Vineeth arrowed in a cross from the left but Abhijith Sarkar failed to connect.

The visitor off its timidity in the second half and the side strung a few threatening moves down the flanks but Kombans defence kept their shape.

Kombans increased the lead against the run of play. The goal came through another freekick which was whipped in by Mota, Marcos Santos flicked it on to an unmarked Lalhmangaishsanga, who made no mistake.

The result: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans 2 (Vishnu 15, Lalhmangaihsanga 69) bt Thrissur Magic FC 0.

