ADVERTISEMENT

Super League Kerala | Forca Kochi manages its first point

Published - September 13, 2024 11:26 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Lucky strike: Warriors’ Grande celebrating his freak goal. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Forca Kochi was let down by a howler from its goalkeeper, but it still managed to salvage a point — its first in the Super League Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi men could not have afforded another defeat after losing their opening match, and nobody would grudge their 1-1 draw with Kannur Warriors on Friday night. Warriors have moved to the top of the table with four points from two games.

It was the Kochi side that looked keener to press forward from early on, and the first goal came almost against the run of play, in the 18th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that goal will haunt the Kochi goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Choudhury for some time: his lazy goal-kick hit the back of a jumping David Grande inside the box and the deflection beat him comfortably.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was indeed the freakiest of goals.

Forca, however, continued to attack through either wing, with Nijo Gilbert coming up with some fine crosses. But, the equaliser eluded the team till well into the second half.

It finally came, off a superb cross from Said Nidhal from the right. Basanta Singh’s header proved perfect.

The result: Kannur Warriors 1 (David Grande 18) drew with Forca Kochi (Basanta Singh 77).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US