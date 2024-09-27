Super League Kerala | Dorielton sizzles as Forca Kochi downs Thiruvananthapuram Kombans

Thanks a ton, Dorielton!

Forca Kochi FC could be saying that again and again as its Brazilian forward Dorielton Gomes scored a goal and provided an assist as the home side defeated Thiruvananthapuram Kombans 2-1 and celebrated its first win in the Super League Kerala at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The second-half substitutions made by Kochi coach Mario Lemos proved effective and changed the complexion of the match. Thiruvananthapuram, which had not lost earlier in the league, dominated the first half and created many chances. The boys from the capital used the flanks well, especially the left, where Abdul Badish and Ganesan did a good job, sending some promising crosses to Marcos Wilder.

Brazilian Wilder gave Kombans the lead in the 41st minute, off a corner, heading in a perfect floater from his compatriot Davi Kuhn. But he missed a few chances too, before and after that goal.

But it was a very different story in the second half and Kochi held the upper hand. K.P. Rahul, who had come in the 59th minute, brought some life into the home side with his quick runs. He also scored Kochi’s opening goal.

It began with Dorielton moving into the box from the right, outwitting two defenders, and sending a cross to Rahul on his left. Rahul was quick with his effort and the goalkeeper Michel Santos fumbled with the ball and watched in horror as it went in.

Dorielton scored Kochi’s match-winner in the 75th minute with the cross coming in from Nijo Gilbert from the right, following a corner.

The result: Forca Kochi FC 2 (K.P. Rahul 62, Dorielton 76) bt Thiruvananthapuram Kombans 1 (Marcos Wilder 41).

