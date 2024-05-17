GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sunil Chhetri is at peace with retirement decision, says good friend Virat Kohli

Sunil Chhetri announced that he will retire after the world cup qualifying game against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6.

Published - May 17, 2024 02:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Virat Kohli with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri. File

Virat Kohli with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli, who is a good friend of national football captain Sunil Chhetri, says the stalwart is at peace with his decision to retire after a World Cup qualifying match next month and had informed him before announcing it to the world.

Chhetri, India's most capped (150 matches) player and also the country's top goal-scorer (94), on May 16 announced that he will retire after the game against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6.

"He (Chhetri) is a really great player. He actually messaged me as well informing that he's going to do that. But I would actually say I felt like he is at peace with the decision," Kohli said in a short video interview on his IPL side Royal Challengers Benagluru's 'X' page.

Sunil Chhetri’s Indian national team career and achievements | In pictures 

"I have become very close with him over the years and I wish the best. He is a lovely, lovely guy." Kohli also informed that his daughter Vamika has recently started swinging a bat but said he would never force his kids to take up cricket.

Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a daughter Vamika, in 2021 and recently also welcomed a son, Akaay.

"My daughter picked up a bat and she is really enjoying swinging the bat. But it's their choice again only," he said.

RCB are currently placed sixth in the IPL standings with 12 points from 13 games and will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win match here on Friday.

RCB made a remarkable comeback with five straight wins after enduring a six-game losing streak to stay afloat in the play-off race. "The month of May has been very good. We found a ray of sunlight. We are glad that we have made the fans happy again," Kohli said of their fightback.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.