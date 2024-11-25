ADVERTISEMENT

Sudeva Delhi FC strikes a German collaboration

Published - November 25, 2024 05:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

The co-founder and president of Sudeva Delhi FC, Anuj Gupta, talked about the immense potential of Indian football and the critical role of international partnerships in nurturing talent and creating global opportunities

Sports Bureau

Sudeva Delhi FC collaboration with German Football | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sudeva Delhi Football Club signed a partnership with Stuttgart’s Bundesliga Club, at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday.

Rouven Kasper, Member of the executive Board of VfB Stuttgart, shared his commitment to the partnership, underscoring the club’s focus in fostering international collaborations and promotion of football around the world.

Hindalco Industries, a leading company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the key sponsor for the collaboration.

