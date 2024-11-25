Sudeva Delhi FC strikes a German collaboration

Sudeva Delhi Football Club signed a partnership with Stuttgart’s Bundesliga Club, at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday.

The co-founder and president of Sudeva Delhi FC, Anuj Gupta, talked about the immense potential of Indian football and the critical role of international partnerships in nurturing talent and creating global opportunities.

Rouven Kasper, Member of the executive Board of VfB Stuttgart, shared his commitment to the partnership, underscoring the club’s focus in fostering international collaborations and promotion of football around the world.

Hindalco Industries, a leading company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the key sponsor for the collaboration.