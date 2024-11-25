 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Sudeva Delhi FC strikes a German collaboration

The co-founder and president of Sudeva Delhi FC, Anuj Gupta, talked about the immense potential of Indian football and the critical role of international partnerships in nurturing talent and creating global opportunities

Published - November 25, 2024 05:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Sudeva Delhi FC collaboration with German Football

Sudeva Delhi FC collaboration with German Football | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sudeva Delhi Football Club signed a partnership with Stuttgart’s Bundesliga Club, at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday.

The co-founder and president of Sudeva Delhi FC, Anuj Gupta, talked about the immense potential of Indian football and the critical role of international partnerships in nurturing talent and creating global opportunities.

Rouven Kasper, Member of the executive Board of VfB Stuttgart, shared his commitment to the partnership, underscoring the club’s focus in fostering international collaborations and promotion of football around the world.

Hindalco Industries, a leading company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the key sponsor for the collaboration.

Published - November 25, 2024 05:00 am IST

Related Topics

Football

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.