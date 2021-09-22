Suarez fires Atletico Madrid to the top

Madrid

22 September 2021 23:00 IST

Inter Milan extends unbeaten run with win at Fiorentina

Luis Suarez scored two late goals to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league on Tuesday, ending the team’s two-match winless streak and extending a decade-long unbeaten run against its Madrid rival and taking it to the top with 14 points.

After scoring only once in his first six matches this season, Suarez got the equaliser in the 78th minute and the winner in the 90th to boost Atletico after two 0-0 draws.

In Serie A, Inter Milan recovered from a goal down for a 3-1 away win on Tuesday over a Fiorentina side that had won three straight.

Matteo Darmian, Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic scored for Inter Milan after Riccardo Sottil’s opener for Fiorentina as the Serie A champion extended its unbeaten start with a fourth win in five matches.

The victory moved Inter Milan one point above Napoli atop the Italian league table, with Napoli to visit Sampdoria on Thursday.

The results:

LaLiga:

Getafe 1 (Mitrovic 45) lost to Atletico Madrid 2 (Suarez 78, 90+1); Athletic Bilbao 1 (Ciss 33-og) lost to Rayo Vallecano 2 (Garcia Rivera 5, Falcao 90+6).

Levante 0 lost to Celta Vigo 2 (Aspas 66, Mendez 85).

Serie A: Atalanta 2 (Gosens 3, Zappacosta 37) bt Sassuolo 1 (Berardi 44).

Fiorentina 1 (Sottil 23) lost to Inter Milan 3 (Darmian 52, Dzeko 55, Perisic 87); Bologna 2 (Hickey 49, Arnautovic 85-pen) drew with Genoa 2 (Destro 55, Criscito 89-pen).