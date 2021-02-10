Strong regional affiliations helped Osasuna remain the people’s club: president

Notable football clubs the world over are forsaking their entity to large corporations or to rich owners while looking for survival.
But there are a few exceptions like CA Osasuna in the LaLiga, which have been able to remain a member-run club for over a century and stave off corporate takeovers.
Osasuna president Luis Sabalza told a forum of international media that his club draws its strength from the sentiments of the people of Navarre region, who have been unflinching in their loyalty to the existence of the club.
“We are proud of being a member-run club. But it is really difficult staying that way as football has become business these days.
“But we are different in trying to retain the essence of traditional football. We always look to survive in the way we started,” Sabalza said.
“We have been through very bad times and have not been as stable as we are today. Undoubtedly our club has been well rooted to the emotions of the area that we represent and that gives some stability to the club. As a result all the children of Navarre come to our academy and they have the true desire to represent Osasuna. They help the club during its bad times because they treat the club as something of their own.”
“That is why we have never looked to become a ‘public limited’ company as all our members want to remain connected to their roots,” he concluded.
