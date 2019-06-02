Stimac names six newcomers in squad

Indian football head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday named six newcomers in the final list of 23 players for the King’s Cup, to be held in Buriram, Thailand from June 5.

The six are Rahul Bheke, Brandon Fernandes, Raynier Fernandes, Michael Soosairaj, Abdul Sahal and India U-17 World Cup team captain Amarjit Singh.

The final list: Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Michael Soosairaj.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.