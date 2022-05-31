Stimac backs India to qualify for Asian Cup

Says the team has prepared well despite injuries and a cancelled friendly

Despite all odds, Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac is backing his side to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.

Even as the team has been troubled by injuries and cancellation of a friendly against Zambia, Stimac was satisfied with the overall preparation for the Asian Cup final qualifying round, starting here from June 8.

“The camp was planned carefully. Our main worry was fitness. The Ballari (camp) was a good decision. It had good facilities for fitness conditioning. Coming to Kolkata was a good choice. It’s a football city. You get that extra needed to push players to the limit,” said Stimac at a roundtable interaction on Tuesday, hours after the team landed here after playing its friendly against Jordan in Doha.

“Only bad thing was Zambia cancelling the match.”

Tangri to replace Ritwik

Stimac said that centre-back Deepak Tangri would replace Ritwik Das as the latter was ruled out due to chicken pox.

Looking back at the Jordan match, Stimac said, “We went into it with a great mindset, thinking how to win. Most of all, for me, is the quality of performance.”

Entering the final week of preparation, Stimac said the primary goal would be to qualify for the Asian Cup. “We have to make sure India gets the points to qualify. We are here, ready and we will do it with the help of supporters.”

Stimac said Afghanistan, which has allowed its players to play in foreign leagues, and Hong Kong, which has changed rules to allow foreigners, will be tough sides in Group D. He expected Cambodia to play counter-attacking football.

Stimac said even though the Indian Super League (ISL) provided a good stage, the youngsters getting good salaries there needed to be protected. “Salaries bring comfort and comfort brings weakness, weakness brings possible problems of disappearing soon.”

Dismisses Gokulam claim

On I-League champion Gokulam Kerala coach Vincenzo Annese reportedly claiming that some of his players could play in the National side, Stimac said, “They had a great season, but let’s stay realistic. Never mind the win Gokulam had against ATK. If they play 10 matches, they will win one. I am quite sure each coach of the I-League will say the same thing – three of its players could play.”