Sreenidhi Deccan-Aizawl match ends in 3-3 draw

December 11, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Sreenidhi Deccan FC settled for a 3-3 draw against Aizawl FC in the Hero I-League championship at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Captain David Castaneda scored two goals while Songpu Singsit scored the third for Deccan. Sreenidhi took an early lead through Castaneda as he finished clinically from the edge of the box in the fifth minute. But, Aizawl hit back three minutes later through Ramdintara Tharpuia who headed in a rebound.

The visitors went ahead in the 29th minute as Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka got on the end of a low cross and made no mistake from close range. But Castaneda drew Deccan level just before half-time with a smart finish at the near post.

The second half was a much tighter affair as neither side could find the breakthrough until the later stages. Songpu Singsit scored from close range to send the home fans into raptures. Aizawl goalkeeper Vikram Lakhbir Singh was shown the red card for arguing with match officials.

As the match drew to a close, Aizawl got one last opportunity to put the ball into the Sreenidhi Deccan penalty area and from the ensuing attack, Nigerian defender Emmanuel Olugbenga Makinde found the equaliser.

Sreenidhi Deccan will travel to Delhi to take on Sudeva Delhi FC on December 14.

The result: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 3 (David Castaneda 5, 43, Songpu Singsit 90+3) drew with Aizawl FC 3 (Ramdinthara Tharpuia 8, Henry Kisekka 29, Emmanuel Olugbenga Makinde 90+11).