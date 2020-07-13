Spurs claim local bragging rights

The clincher: Toby Alderweireld, third from right, heads home Tottenham’s winner past the Arsenal defence.

London

13 July 2020 21:53 IST

Sevilla on the cusp of CL qualification; Milan eyes Europe

Toby Alderweireld’s late goal gave Tottenham a 2-1 win over Arsenal as Jose Mourinho’s men climbed above their north London rivals, while Bournemouth kept its survival hopes alive with a chaotic 4-1 victory against Leicester on Sunday.

Mourinho had endured a barrage of criticism as Tottenham slipped out of the race to qualify for the Champions League with just one win in three games.

But thanks to Alderweireld’s winner with nine minutes left, Tottenham took the local bragging rights and got back in contention for a place in next season’s Europa League.

In LaLiga, Sevilla all but secured Champions League qualification by beating relegation-battler Real Mallorca 2-0 on Sunday.

Lucas Ocampos scored a first-half penalty before Youssef En-Nesyri added a second late on to move Sevilla nine points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal.

In Serie A, AC Milan kept its hopes of European football alive on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at Napoli.

The results: Premier League: Bournemouth 4 (Stanislas 66-pen, Solanke 67, 87, Evans 83-og) bt Leicester 1 (Vardy 23); Tottenham 2 (Son 19, Alderweireld 81) bt Arsenal 1 (Lacazette 16).

LaLiga: Levante 1 (Bardhi 71) lost to Athletic Bilbao 2 (Raul Garcia 4, 45+1); Leganes 1 (Perez 18-pen) bt Valencia 0; Sevilla 2 (Ocampos 41-pen, En-Nesyri 84) bt Real Mallorca 0.

Serie A: Genoa 2 (Pandev 24, Schone 54) bt SPAL 0; Cagliari 0 drew with Lecce 0; Fiorentina 1 (Cutrone 90+6) drew with Verona 1 (Faraone 18); Parma 2 (Kurtic 90+3, Inglese 90+5) drew with Bologna 2 (Danilo 3, Soriano 16); Udinese 1 (Lasagna 37) lost to Sampdoria 3 (Quagliarella 45+1, Bonazzoli 84, Gabbiadini 90+4); Napoli 2 (Di Lorenzo 34, Mertens 60) drew with AC Milan 2 (Hernandez 20, Kessie 73-pen).