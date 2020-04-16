Priya’s goal against coronavirus

The world has changed a lot since coach P.V. Priya led Gokulam Kerala to a historic Indian Women’s League football title at Bengaluru in February. Football, or any sport for that matter, is hardly the priority now. Life is.

And life certainly is not easy in Priya’s district Kannur, in north Kerala. With 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, it is the second-most affected district in the State (after neighbouring Kasaragod).

So when an opportunity came along to serve people in these tough times, Priya jumped at it. For the past fortnight, she has been volunteering at a helpline centre in Kannur.

“I am attached to the Kerala Sports Council as a coach, so when I was asked whether I would be interested in joining the centre set up jointly by the council and Kannur District Panchayat, I said yes straightaway,” Priya told The Hindu over phone. “I attend calls from people who need medicines and groceries.”

Pretty hectic

She said there have been days when she has attended more than a 100 calls. “It can be pretty hectic, but I am only happy to contribute in our battle against this pandemic outbreak,” said the former India Under-19 girls’ coach. “There are many people who have tough time getting medicines, and when they call back to thank, it feels great.”

She isn’t the only from the field of football who is at the help centre — India international C.K. Vineeth is also there.

“I meet him every day,” said Priya. “He is also working hard at the centre.”

She may be busy as a volunteer, but Priya also finds time to reach out to her wards through social media. “I am in constant touch with the Gokulam players as well as the students at the G.V. Raja Sports School here,” she said. “I give them tasks that they could do at home.”

As for meeting them on the ground, she is willing to wait.