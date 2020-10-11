Sporting sacks coach Law

Ramon to be in charge of the team

In a surprise move, Mohammedan Sporting FC sacked coach Yan Law in the middle of its ongoing campaign in the I-League Qualifiers.

After the team had secured its second win of the tournament with a 4-1 verdict against ARA FC of Ahmedabad, the club issued a letter notifying the “termination” of its contract with the former Punjab FC coach.

“The decision took immediate effect following reviews conducted by the Club’s General Secretary Sk. Wasim Akram and the club’s management. Assistant Coach Saheed Ramon will be in charge of the team for the remaining matches of the I-League Qualifier,” said a statement issued by the club.

According to club insiders, the sacking of Law is the result of a factional discord in the administration.