Football

Sporting gatecrashes into last 16

Joy unbound: Sebastien Haller, right, celebrates with Davy Klaassen after scoring Ajax’s second.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The parade of European powers advancing to the Champions League knockout stage was disrupted by Sporting Lisbon completing a stunning turnaround to join them.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are back in the round of 16 after beating teams they lost to in September. Paris Saint-Germain also goes through despite its 2-1 loss at City.

Madrid’s 3-0 win at Sheriff ensured Inter Milan also advanced from Group D by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0.

Sporting ended a 13-year wait by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1. Pedro Goncalves scored twice.

Sporting seemed overmatched in September when routed at home by Ajax then beaten in Dortmund, but three straight wins lifted the surprise Portuguese title-winner to advance with a game to spare.

Ajax and Liverpool extended their dominating group-stage campaigns with fifth straight wins.

Ajax’s 2-1 win at Besiktas came thanks to two goals from record-setting forward Sebastien Haller. Haller is the fastest player to get to nine goals in the competition.

The results: Group A: Club Brugge 0 lost to RB Leipzig 5 (Nkunku 12, 90+3 Forsberg 17-pen, 45+1, Silva 26); Manchester City 2 (Sterling 63, Jesus 76) bt Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Mbappe 50).

Group B: Atletico Madrid 0 lost to AC Milan 1 (Messias 87); Liverpool 2 (Thiago 52, Salah 70) bt FC Porto 0.

Group C: Besiktas 1 (Ghezzal 22-pen) lost to Ajax 2 (Haller 54, 69); Sporting Lisbon 3 (Goncalves 30, 39, Porro 81) bt Borussia Dortmund 1 (Malen 90+3).

Group D: Inter Milan 2 (Dzeko 61, 67) bt Shakhtar Donetsk 0; Sheriff Tiraspol 0 lost to Real Madrid 3 (Alaba 30, Kroos 45+1, Benzema 55).


