Seria A | Spezia stuns Milan

18 January 2022 22:17 IST

Napoli and Fiorentina win easily

Emmanuel Gyasi scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as relegation-battling Spezia came from behind to beat AC Milan 2-1 in a controversial match at San Siro on Monday, putting a dent in the home side’s Serie A title hopes.

In-form Milan winger Rafael Leao put his side in front at the end of the first half after Theo Hernandez missed a penalty, but the visitors struck back through substitute Kevin Agudelo.

The results: AC Milan 1 (Leao 45+1) lost to Spezia 2 (Agudelo 64, Gyasi 90+6); Bologna 0 lost to Napoli 2 (Lozano 20, 47).

