Football

Seria A | Spezia stuns Milan

Gyasi celebrates his winning strike.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Emmanuel Gyasi scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as relegation-battling Spezia came from behind to beat AC Milan 2-1 in a controversial match at San Siro on Monday, putting a dent in the home side’s Serie A title hopes.

In-form Milan winger Rafael Leao put his side in front at the end of the first half after Theo Hernandez missed a penalty, but the visitors struck back through substitute Kevin Agudelo.

The results: AC Milan 1 (Leao 45+1) lost to Spezia 2 (Agudelo 64, Gyasi 90+6); Bologna 0 lost to Napoli 2 (Lozano 20, 47).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 10:24:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/spezia-stuns-milan/article38288114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY