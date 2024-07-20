Spaniard Manolo Marquez named Indian men's football team head coach

Spaniard Manolo Marquez, currently in charge of Indian Super League side FC Goa, was on July 20 named as the Indian men's football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee, which met in New Delhi on July 2-0, appointed Marquez for the top job.

The 55-year-old Marquez is currently head coach of ISL side FC Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Committee, in the first order of the day, deliberated on the appointment of the new head coach for the Senior Men's National Team, and selected Manolo Marquez for the job, effective immediately," the AIFF said in a statement.

"During the 2024-25 season, Mr. Marquez will continue his role as the head coach of first team at FC Goa, handling both responsibilities concurrently before assuming the national coaching role on a full-time basis." The tenure of Marquez was not disclosed by the AIFF.

Stimac was sacked as head coach on June 17, after Indian failed to make it to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.