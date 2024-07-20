GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spaniard Manolo Marquez named Indian men's football team head coach

The 55-year-old Manolo Marquez is currently head coach of ISL side FC Goa.

Published - July 20, 2024 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Spaniard Manolo Marquez was on July 20 named as the Indian men's football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac.

Spaniard Manolo Marquez was on July 20 named as the Indian men’s football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac.

Spaniard Manolo Marquez, currently in charge of Indian Super League side FC Goa, was on July 20 named as the Indian men's football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac.

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee, which met in New Delhi on July 2-0, appointed Marquez for the top job.

The 55-year-old Marquez is currently head coach of ISL side FC Goa.

"The Committee, in the first order of the day, deliberated on the appointment of the new head coach for the Senior Men's National Team, and selected Manolo Marquez for the job, effective immediately," the AIFF said in a statement.

"During the 2024-25 season, Mr. Marquez will continue his role as the head coach of first team at FC Goa, handling both responsibilities concurrently before assuming the national coaching role on a full-time basis." The tenure of Marquez was not disclosed by the AIFF.

Stimac was sacked as head coach on June 17, after Indian failed to make it to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

