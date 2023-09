September 11, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicicted kiss to a player on the women's World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.

Mr. Rubiales announced his resignation in a statement.

A Spanish prosecutor filed a complaint with the High Court against Mr. Rubiales last week for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso.