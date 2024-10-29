ADVERTISEMENT

Spain’s Rodri and Bonmatí win Ballon d’Or award for best men’s and women’s players in world soccer

Published - October 29, 2024 03:28 am IST - PARIS

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí have won the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best players in men’s and women’s soccer

Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Rodri receives the Ballon d’Or award during the 2024 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the men's and women's Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best soccer player on Monday.

The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph. He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The 26-year-old Bonmatí retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018. She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.

Vinícius Júnior was among the four men's finalists but the Real Madrid and Brazil star did not come for the gala in central Paris.

Rodri arrived on crutches. He is out for the season after injuring his ACL while playing for City last month.

