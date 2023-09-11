ADVERTISEMENT

Spain's football chief Luis Rubiales announces resignation

September 11, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 02:19 am IST

Luis Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual but the case has sparked outrage among players and many in wider Spanish society.

Reuters

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicited kiss to a player on the women’s World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.

Rubiales announced his resignation in a statement.

A Spanish prosecutor filed a complaint with the High Court against Rubiales last week for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales had also been suspended for three months from all football activities by FIFA pending an investigation by soccer’s world governing body into his actions after Spain clinched their World Cup victory in Sydney on Aug. 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales said in his statement.

ALSO READ
Spain opens case against soccer chief for World Cup kiss. Luis Rubiales breaks week-long silence

“Insisting on waiting and clinging...is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return,” he added.

He said he had also stepped down as a vice president of European soccer body UEFA.

Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual but the case has sparked outrage among players and many in wider Spanish society.

ALSO READ
Spanish football federation leaders asks president Rubiales to resign, for kissing player

He appeared to continue to defend his version of events.

“I have faith in the truth and I am going to do everything in my power to make it prevail,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US