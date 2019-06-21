Football

Spain’s Fernando Torres announces retirement

In this file photo taken on May 20, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Fernando Torres waves at fans during a tribute at the end of the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and SD Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

In this file photo taken on May 20, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Fernando Torres waves at fans during a tribute at the end of the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and SD Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Torres currently plays for Japanese side Sagan Tosu.

Fernando Torres, the former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea forward who won the World Cup with Spain, announced on Friday he was retiring.

“I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career,” Torres, 35, said on Twitter.

Torres currently plays for Japanese side Sagan Tosu. “Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 a.m., local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there,” he added.

Torres left Atletico last summer to play in Japan after returning to his boyhood club in 2015.

He played 334 times in total for Atletico, scoring 111 goals. Torres also made 142 appearances for Liverpool, finding the net 81 times, and scored 45 goals in 172 matches for Chelsea. Torres was a key member of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad.

