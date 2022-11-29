Spain coach Enrique remembers late daughter on "special day" at World Cup

November 29, 2022 04:55 am | Updated November 28, 2022 11:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Xana Martínez, Luis Enrique’s daughter would turned 13th on Sunday, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer

AP

Luis Martinez during the Spanish league football match. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain coach Luis Enrique said it was a "special day" after his team's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup.

But it had nothing to do with football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luis Enrique said Sunday would have been the 13th birthday of his daughter, Xana Martínez, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer.

"It was a special day for me and my family," Luis Enrique said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Obviously we don't have our daughter with us physically anymore, but she is still present every day. We remember her a lot, we laugh and think about how she would act in each situation that we experience."

Luis Enrique had earlier posted a video on Instagram in which he said that "not only [did] we play against Germany today, but Xanita would have turned 13."

He wished her "a good day" wherever she was right now.

"This is how life works," he said after the match.

"It's not only about beautiful things and finding happiness, it's about knowing how to manage these moments."

The 52-year-old Luis Enrique, a former Barcelona player, and coach is participating in his first World Cup as Spain's manager. He left the national team after finding out about his daughter's cancer, returning some time later.

Spain will advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar if it avoids defeat against Japan in its final group-stage match on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US