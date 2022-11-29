  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro sends Brazil to last 16

Spain coach Enrique remembers late daughter on "special day" at World Cup

Xana Martínez, Luis Enrique’s daughter would turned 13th on Sunday, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer

November 29, 2022 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - New Delhi

AP
Luis Martinez during the Spanish league football match. File

Luis Martinez during the Spanish league football match. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain coach Luis Enrique said it was a "special day" after his team's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup.

But it had nothing to do with football.

Luis Enrique said Sunday would have been the 13th birthday of his daughter, Xana Martínez, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer.

"It was a special day for me and my family," Luis Enrique said.

"Obviously we don't have our daughter with us physically anymore, but she is still present every day. We remember her a lot, we laugh and think about how she would act in each situation that we experience."

Luis Enrique had earlier posted a video on Instagram in which he said that "not only [did] we play against Germany today, but Xanita would have turned 13."

He wished her "a good day" wherever she was right now.

"This is how life works," he said after the match.

"It's not only about beautiful things and finding happiness, it's about knowing how to manage these moments."

The 52-year-old Luis Enrique, a former Barcelona player, and coach is participating in his first World Cup as Spain's manager. He left the national team after finding out about his daughter's cancer, returning some time later.

Spain will advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar if it avoids defeat against Japan in its final group-stage match on Thursday.

