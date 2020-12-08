Southampton rallies to beat Brighton

LONDON

08 December 2020 22:22 IST

Southampton came from behind to beat traditional south coast rival Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Monday as Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings cancelled out a Pascal Gross opener for the home side.

German midfielder Gross fired Brighton ahead with a 26th-minute penalty before Vestergaard levelled with a superb header on the stroke of halftime and Ings turned the match on its head with an 81st-minute penalty.

The result left Southampton fifth in the standings on 20 points from 11 games while Brighton stayed 16th on 10 points, four clear of the relegation zone.

The results:

Premier League: Brighton 1 (Pascal Gross 26-pen) lost to Southampton 2 (Vestergaard 45, Ings 81-pen).

Serie A: Fiorentina 1 (Milenkovic 90+8) drew with Genoa 1 (Pjaca 89).

LaLiga: Eibar 0 drew with Valencia 0.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 3 (Grillitsch 17, 46, Bebou 50) bt Augsburg 1 (Caligiuri 31).