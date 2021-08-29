Football

Son sends Tottenham to the top of the table

Son Heung-Min’s free kick settled the issue for Tottenham against Watford at home on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: GLYN KIRK

Son Heung-min sent Tottenham Hotspur to the top of the Premier League as the South Korean’s free-kick clinched a 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season and sit two points clear of second-placed West Ham after a third successive victory.

Son settled a hard-fought clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his free-kick caught Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the 42nd minute.

Three consecutive 1-0 wins, including one against champion Manchester City, as well as progress in the Europa Conference League, suggest Tottenham could enjoy a better season than expected.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Chelsea held out with 10 men for the entire second-half to frustrate Liverpool as the heavyweight clash ended 1-1 at Anfield.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Hertha Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, with the Poland striker passing the milestone of 300 goals for the defending Bundesliga champion.

Juventus slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to promoted Empoli in Serie A on Saturday in its first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

The results: Premier League: Burnley 1 (Wood 61) drew with Leeds 1 (Bamford 86); Tottenham 1 (Son 42) bt Watford 0.

On Saturday: Premier League: Aston Villa 1 (Buendia 13) drew with Brentford 1 (Toney 7); Brighton 0 lost to Everton 2 (Gray 41, Calvert-Lewin 58-pen); Liverpool 1 (Salah 45+5-pen) drew with Chelsea 1 (Havertz 22); Newcastle 2 (Wilson 55, Saint-Maximin 90) drew with Southampton 2 (Elyounoussi 74, Ward-Prowse 90+6); Norwich 1 (Pukki 44-pen) lost to Leicester 2 (Vardy 8, Albrighton 76); West Ham 2 (Fornals 39, Antonio 88) drew with Crystal Palace 2 (Gallagher 58, 70).

LaLiga: Celta Vigo 0 lost to Athletic Bilbao 1 (Williams 34); Elche 1 (Roco 11) drew with Sevilla 1 (En Nesyri 40); Real Sociedad 1 (Barrenetxea 42) bt Levante 0; Real Betis 0 lost to Real Madrid 1 (Carvajal 61).

Serie A: Juventus 0 lost to Empoli 1 (Mancuso 21); Lazio 6 (Immobile 5, 15, 45+2, Anderson 47, Hysaj 70, Luis Alberto 85) bt Spezia 1 (D. Verde 4); Atalanta 0 drew with Bologna 0.

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart 2 (Mavropanos 45, Al Ghaddioui 45+2) lost to Freiburg 3 (Jeong 3, 9, Hoeler 28); Mainz 3 (Lucoqui 15, Szalai 18, Stoeger 90+2) bt Greuther Fuerth 0; Augsburg 1 (Niederlechner 30) lost to Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Iago 3-og, Niederlechner 14-og, Schick 75, Wirtz 81); Bayern 5 (Muller 6, Lewandowski 35, 70, 84, Musiala 49) bt Hertha Berlin 0.


