Son sends his support to former teammate

Goyang (South Korea)

14 June 2021 04:28 IST

Son Heung-min sent a message of support to his former teammate Christian Eriksen.

After scoring for South Korea against Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, the South Korea skipper held up his hands to show the number 23 - Eriksen’s shirt number at Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertising

Advertising

He then offered a few words in the direction of a nearby TV camera before kissing it.