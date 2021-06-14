Football

Son sends his support to former teammate

AFP Goyang (South Korea) 14 June 2021 04:28 IST
Updated: 13 June 2021 22:48 IST

Son Heung-min sent a message of support to his former teammate Christian Eriksen.

After scoring for South Korea against Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, the South Korea skipper held up his hands to show the number 23 - Eriksen’s shirt number at Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertising
Advertising

He then offered a few words in the direction of a nearby TV camera before kissing it.

Comments
More In Football
Read more...