FootballGoyang (South Korea) 14 June 2021 04:28 IST
Comments
Son sends his support to former teammate
Updated: 13 June 2021 22:48 IST
Son Heung-min sent a message of support to his former teammate Christian Eriksen.
After scoring for South Korea against Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, the South Korea skipper held up his hands to show the number 23 - Eriksen’s shirt number at Tottenham Hotspur.
He then offered a few words in the direction of a nearby TV camera before kissing it.
More In Football
Read more...