Solskjaer welcomes rivalry between Henderson and De Gea,

07 April 2021 21:45 IST

Says both goalkeepers are happy to sit on the bench if the other gets the nod.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the “healthy competition” for the Manchester United goalkeeping jersey between David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

Speculation has grown over the future of the 30-year-old De Gea, who has not started a match since the 0-0 draw with Chelsea on February 28.

The former Atletico Madrid star, previously the undisputed number one at Old Trafford and capped 45 times by Spain, has been linked with a move to Atletico, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

“When you’re a part of Man United, there will always be players that come in and they’re not just there to fill the squad,” he said.

“David (De Gea) has had 10 fantastic years at Man United. Sergio (Romero) probably played fewer games than he deserved. Dean comes in and he wants to play. It’s a healthy competition.”

Solskjaer said both goalkeepers were happy to sit on the bench if the other got the nod.

“Every time I try to explain to players why they aren’t playing, those discussions remain private,” said the Norwegian.

“David (de Gea) has been a top keeper and is still a top keeper. I’m very comfortable playing with David or Dean and I’m pleased that either of them are happy to be a sub.”