Premier League | Solskjaer sees United of old

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester

30 December 2020 22:49 IST

Terms snatching victory despite laboured show as a big improvement

Manchester United is recreating the habit of late winners that could lead to an unexpected Premier League title challenge, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It’s one of the points we brought up early in the season, that we didn’t win many points towards the end of games,” said Solskjaer.

“We have a tradition for it at this club. Obviously we’ve normally got many more supporters helping us to do that.

Advertising

Advertising

“Now we’ve won many more points towards the end of games and that’s both a mental aspect and a physical aspect.”

Solskjaer described snatching victory from an uninspired performance as a “big step forward” as United beat Wolves for the first time in five meetings between the sides in two-and-a-half-years .