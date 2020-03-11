Football

Sociedad climbs to fourth

Real Sociedad climbed to fourth in La Liga with a 2-1 win at Eibar on Tuesday, in the first Spanish match played without fans as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

La Liga said the next two rounds of fixtures would be played in empty stadiums, starting with Tuesday’s Basque derby. Real Sociedad is now above Getafe and Atletico Madrid, with 46 points from 27 games. Eibar, 16th and two points clear of the relegation zone, was hampered by its lack of fans.

The result:

Eibar 1 (Charles 90-pen) lost to Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzabal 16-pen, Willian Jose 75).

