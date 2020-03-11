Sociedad climbs to fourth

Real Sociedad climbed to fourth in La Liga with a 2-1 win at Eibar on Tuesday, in the first Spanish match played without fans as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.
La Liga said the next two rounds of fixtures would be played in empty stadiums, starting with Tuesday’s Basque derby. Real Sociedad is now above Getafe and Atletico Madrid, with 46 points from 27 games. Eibar, 16th and two points clear of the relegation zone, was hampered by its lack of fans.
The result:
Eibar 1 (Charles 90-pen) lost to Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzabal 16-pen, Willian Jose 75).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.