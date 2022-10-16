Chelsea maintain run as Mount scores twice in win at Villa

Mason Mount scored two goals as Graham Potter’s impressive start as Chelsea manager continued at Villa Park on Sunday

Reuters BIRMINGHAM
October 17, 2022 07:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mason Mount of Chelsea scores their team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on October 16, 2022 in Birmingham | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.

They were given a helping hand by their hosts on Sunday with Mount cashing in on a horribly misguided defensive header by Tyrone Mings in the sixth minute.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Villa responded well and created several good chances before the break but were frustrated by Chelsea's keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who made a series of saves including a miraculous one to deny Danny Ings an equaliser.

Any hope of Villa salvaging something from the game disappeared in the 65th minute when Mount's dipping free kick deceived keeper Emiliano Martinez.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Victory left Chelsea in fourth place with 19 points from nine games, four behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Villa are 16th, one point above the relegation zone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app