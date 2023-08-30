ADVERTISEMENT

SkaSports takes a minority stake in Angkor Tiger Football Club

August 30, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Chennai:

Sports Bureau

SkaSports Investments Private Limited, a fully Indian-owned organisation focusing on sports-related businesses, announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Cambodian club Angkor Tiger Football Club on Wednesday.

The club — owned by Japanese businessman and entrepreneur Akihiro Kato — plays in the Cambodian Premier League and is based out of Siem Reap, globally famous for the Angkor Wat temple.

SkaSports, engaged in the business of investing in and acquiring sports teams, leagues and properties, recently took a stake in SportsCast India, a sports webcasting platform.

In a statement, SkaSports said, “Through this investment and partnership, both entities will work together to enhance the sporting and business profile of Angkor Tiger FC and explore new possibilities for commercial and non-commercial ventures in the Asian market.”

Rohit Ramesh, Director of SkaSports, said “It’s a proud moment for us to be onboard with Angkor Tiger FC. Along with Sudhir Menon, we achieved a lot with Chennai City FC and provided numerous opportunities to young Indian talents, who continue to shine today on the national stage. It is my sincere hope that we continue the process of developing young talents and see more synergies between our different football ecosystems.”

Commenting on the investment, Sudhir Menon, Director of SkaSports added, “Angkor Tiger FC represents our first foray into the global footballing ecosystem. As an Indian business entity, we look forward to working with our Cambodian and Japanese partners to achieve the club’s sporting and commercial ambitions. I am confident, this will open more doors for collaborations and enhanced relations between the football ecosystems in India and Cambodia, unlocking unlimited possibilities.”

Rohit Ramesh, director of SkaSports Investments, Akihiro Kato, chairman of Angkor Tiger Football Club, Takahisa Kiyone, CEO of Angkor Tiger FC, His Excellency Kawaguchi Masaki, Director and Counsellor, Consular Officer of Japan in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and Sudhir Menon, director SkaSports Investments. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

