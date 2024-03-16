SkaSports and Indonesia’s Persik Kediri announce strategic tie-up

March 16, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Indian company SkaSports Investments Private Limited and Indonesian football club Persik Kediri on Saturday announced a strategic partnership agreement.

The focus will be to improve the digital presence and opportunities, sporting and commercial aspects of Persik Kediri, with potential future investment, as well as bringing the Persik Kediri brand of football to the Indian market.

Rohit Ramesh, director of SkaSports, said, “we are extremely delighted with our strategic partnership with Persik Kediri. A club with a rich history and working towards being one of the best in Asia and we are confident together we will reach greater heights and work for greater co-operation between India and Indonesia.”

The Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty was present at the event. “I am very happy to part be part of this event where Persik Kederi is teaming up with SkaSports of India. Both India and Indonesia are crazy about football and I believe that this partnership will promote Indonesian football and football clubs in India and also expose Indonesians to football in India.”

Ina Krisnamurthi, the Indonesian Ambassador to India also welcomed the announcement with a post on her social media account.

