Simone Inzaghi extends Inter contract to 2025

Inzaghi, who won three caps for Italy, had a peripatetic career as a player either side of a decade at Lazio

September 06, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Rome

AFP
Simone Inzaghi took over as Inter coach in June 2021. File

Simone Inzaghi took over as Inter coach in June 2021. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Simone Inzaghi, who led Inter Milan to last year's Champions League final, has extended his contract as coach by one year until 2025, the Italian league leaders announced on Tuesday.

"Inter Milan are delighted to announce the extension of the contract of their coach Simon Inzaghi, who is now tied to the club until 2025," said the Lombardy club's brief statement.

The 47-year-old, younger brother of Filippo Inzaghi, took over as Inter coach in June 2021, leading them to two Italian Cup triumphs as well as the Champions League final when they lost to Manchester City.

Inzaghi, who won three caps for Italy, had a peripatetic career as a player either side of a decade at Lazio.

He returned to the Rome club for his first coaching job in 2016.

Inter lead Serie A with nine points from three matches, level on points with arch-rivals AC Milan.

The two teams meet on September 16 when Serie A resumes after the international break.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.