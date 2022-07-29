Shyam Thapa conferred Mohun Bagan Ratna

Shyam Thapa, one of the best Indian forwards to have played for the country, was conferred the Mohun Bagan Ratna, the club’s highest honour, in a glittering function held at the Club on Friday.

Thapa, hailed as one of the best attackers to have played for the side by its fans, received the honour on the Club’s foundation day ceremony which is celebrated on the day the club won the historic IFA Shield in 1911.

Thapa, who made a switch to Bagan from East Bengal in 1977 after signing a record contract deal, soon became a star in the green-and-maroon jersey. His claim to fame was the famous bicycle kick that he scored against traditional rival East Bengal in August 1978.

He was with Bagan for seven consecutive years and helped the side win a host of National and local titles. Thapa is also remembered for scoring a goal against New York Cosmos, which was spearheaded by the legendary Pele, in an exhibition match in 1977 at the Eden Gardens. Mohun Bagan drew the match 2-2.

“I am extremely thankful to the Mohun Bagan supporters and officials for conferring me the highest honour of the club. I spent seven memorable years with the club and had the fortune of being a part of an extremely talented team that won many trophies and titles across the country,” Thapa said while accepting the medallion and a cash reward from the club secretary Debasish Dutta.

Other awardees: Best Footballer (2021-22): Liston Colaco; best Forward (2021-22): Kiyan Nassiri; best sports official: V.C. Praveen (Gokulam Kerala FC); best cricketer: Prinann Dutta; best athlete: Bapi Sekh; lifetime achievement: Balai Dey