Shree Cement to continue to back East Bengal

Agrees to extend support to the club at the behest of West Bengal CM

The clouds of uncertainty hovering over the continuance of the agreement between East Bengal Club and its investor Shree Cement cleared on Wednesday after the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened to bring the conflicting parties together.

Shree Cement, which in a letter addressed to Ms. Banerjee had intimated its desire to pull out of the one-year-old deal a couple of days ago, has now decided to continue with the agreement.

The announcement was made by the West Bengal Chief Minister at her Government’s headquarters, Nabanna, after the representatives of the club and Shree Cement pledged to continue with the agreement at a meeting convened at her behest.

This means the threat of SC East Bengal missing the ISL deadline this season is over but the club will have to muster its resources to get the team ready before the end of the month when the transfer season gets over.

“I was quite annoyed with them (Shree Cement) when they wrote to me stating their desire to pull out of the agreement. I then requested them to continue for the sake of the millions of East Bengal fans who will be greatly distressed if the team fails to play the ISL this season,” Ms. Banerjee told the media after her meeting with the representatives of the club and the investor.

“Teams like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have great brand value with supporters spread all over the world. Congratulations to East Bengal now that Shree Cement has decided to continue.”

It is not immediately clear whether the investor has agreed to the conditions set by the officials of the legacy club, who had been asking the the investor to to comply with their demands before they signed the final agreement.