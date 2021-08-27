Football

Sheriff scripts history

On a high: Sheriff Tiraspol players are all agog with excitement after securing their passage.  

There will be a new Sheriff in the Champions League draw on Thursday, giving Moldova its first entry in the group stage alongside rebel clubs who tried to launch their own elite breakaway.

Sheriff advanced easily with a 0-0 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday after winning 3-0 in the home leg of its playoff last week.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain was drawn to play Manchester City in the group stage after coming out together in Thursday’s draw.

Barcelona was drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich, Chelsea was drawn with Juventus and Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid.

The results: Shakhtar Donetsk 2 (Marlos 74, Aguilar 114-og) drew with Monaco 2 (Ben Yedder 18, 39) (after extra-time; Shakhtar wins 3-2 on aggregate); Brondby 1 (Maxso 62) lost to RB Salzburg 2 (Sesko 4, Aaronson 10) (Salzburg wins 4-2 on aggregate); Dinamo Zagreb 0 drew with Sheriff Tiraspol 0 (Sheriff wins 3-0 on aggregate).


