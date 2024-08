Shaw to miss Manchester United's first three Premier League games

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has suffered a fresh injury setback and will miss the opening three games of the season, the Premier League giants announced Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

The England full-back has sustained a calf injury which United say will keep him out until next month's international break. Shaw will now miss United's Premier League fixtures at home to Fulham and Liverpool, as well as their trip to Brighton.

The 29-year-old could now be a doubt as well for England's Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month, the team's first fixtures under new interim boss Lee Carsley.

"Luke Shaw will miss the opening games of the Premier League season due to a calf injury sustained at the start of pre-season training," said a United statement.

"He is working hard on his rehabilitation with a view to being available after the first international break."

Shaw was selected in England's Euro 2024 squad despite travelling to Germany with a hamstring injury and was unable to play until the quarter-final against Switzerland.

He only made his first start of the tournament in the final, with England losing 2-1 to Spain in Berlin as their wait for a first major men's football title since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil was extended to 58 years.

