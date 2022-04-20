Indian Women’s League football | Sethu coasts past ARA

Kickstart runs riot against Sirvodem

Sethu FC powered its way to a 3-0 win over ARA FC which posed no threat at all in their Indian Women’s League football encounter here on Wednesday.

While ARA managed to keep Sethu at bay in the first half, it was helpess in the second as Sandhiya and Renu got on the scoresheet for the winning side while Poonam bundled it into her own net.

Sandhiya opened the scoring in the 50th minute. She got the ball outside the box, and curled it with her left foot straight to the top right corner of the net.

Nine minutes later Renu doubled the lead with a powerful header from Anju’s cross following Karthika’s corner kick.

Earlier, Kickstart maintained its winning streak as it handed Sirvodem a second consecutive defeat with a 7-0 drubbing at the Capital Ground.

The Karnataka-based side made a quick start scoring three goals within the first quarter of the game.

Winger Kaviya opened the floodgates in the sixth minute, followed by an own goal from Sirvodem defender Sharda a couple of minutes later. The Kaviya’s inch-perfect cross in the 12th minute was finely tapped in by Kiranbala.

Kickstart’s Roja Devi helped herself to a brace. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

Forward Roja Devi increased the lead to 4-0 in the 17th minute. while Prameshwori Irom scored the fifth goal in the 25th.

Minutes before the halftime break, India international Roja found the back of the net again, making it a six-goal lead for Kickstart FC, going into the breather.

Sirvodem came out with a lot more intent and held its shape until substitute Lawmching completed the goals tally.

With this win, Kickstart climbs to second on the table with six points from two matches, and a goal difference of nine.

Jasmani Samad of Odisha Police. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

In the day’s other match, Odisha Police eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Mata Rukmani in their second match. Jasmani Samad’s 84th minuted strike from inside the box made the difference.