Serie A preview: No longer a one-horse race

For years, Italy has been exporting its best coaches. But the upcoming season will see two of its best minds, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, return to the Serie A. Following a sabbatical year, Conte will helm Inter Milan while Sarri, fresh after a Europa League triumph with Chelsea, will lead Juventus. With the richly decorated Carlo Ancelotti set to start his second campaign at Napoli, it will be a triumvirate worth watching out for.

The expectation is now for a competitive title-race. Juventus is the eight-time defending champion and has been run close in recent years only by the Sarri-led Napoli, in the 2017-18 season, when the latter came within four points of winning the Scudetto. Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin to much fanfare and Juventus duly won the championship by 11 points, despite going winless in its final five games.

It does appear though, that things will be far tighter this season. There has been considerable churn in the summer with four of the teams that finished in the top six last year appointing new managers. Paulo Fonseca, formerly of Shakhtar Donetsk, has taken over at AS Roma, while Marco Giampaolo has joined AC Milan from Sampdoria. Only Ancelotti at Napoli and the highly impressive Gian Piero Gasperini, who led Atalanta to third position, remain.

Champion Juventus hasn’t had a mere coaching change, but will undergo a complete overhaul in its playing style under Sarri. The astute Massimiliano Allegri had no doubt made his wards serial-winners, but the football was often functional and those running the club seem to want much more.

The big-money arrival of young Dutch defender Matthijis de Ligt, schooled in the tenets of Cruyffian football at Ajax, is a move in that direction. But it remains to be seen how early his fellow players will be able to imbibe Sarri’s philosophy.

In Conte, Juventus will face a stiff challenge. One of the sport's great strategists, the 50-year-old has made a name by dismantling such hallowed structures; be it in bursting the Spanish bubble at the 2016 Euros with a comparatively ordinary Italian national team, or in winning the 2016-17 Premier League by finishing ahead of the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

Conte has won a significant battle in the transfer market too, finally securing Belgian Romelu Lukaku, a striker who he wanted even while at Chelsea. At Manchester United, Lukaku was a mixed bag, but the 26-year-old has his best years ahead of him. Conte’s relentlessness may well uncork his immense potential.

Napoli and Atalanta have fairly well settled squads and have lost very little of their best players. Napoli has in fact finished each of the last four years in the top-3, including three as runner-up. If there is one man who can take them higher, it is the pragmatic and fluid tactician Ancelotti.