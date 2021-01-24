Serie A | Juventus eases past Bologna

Brazilian midfielder Arthur scored his first goal for champion Juventus in a 2-0 win over Bologna on Sunday to pile the pressure on the Milan teams.
AC Milan held top spot in Serie A on Saturday despite falling 3-0 at home against Atalanta after second-placed Inter was held to a goalless draw at Udinese.
The results: Serie A: Juventus 2 (Arthur 15, McKennie 71) bt Bologna 0; Hellas Verona 3 (Dimarco 34, Barak 62, Zaccagni 79) bt Napoli 1 (Lozano 1); Genoa 1 (Destro) bt Cagliari 0.
Bundesliga: Schalke 0 lost to Bayern Munich 4 (Muller 33, 88, Lewandowski 54, Alaba 90).
Saturday: LaLiga: Sevilla 3 (En-Nesyri 35, 39, 62) bt Cadiz 0; Real Sociedad 2 (Isak 48, Oiarzabal 57) drew with Real Betis 2 (Canales 85, Joaquin 90+2); Alaves 1 (Joselu 59) lost to Real Madrid 4 (Casemiro 15, Benzema 41, 70, Hazard 45+1).
Serie A: AC Milan 0 lost to Atalanta 3 (Romero 26, Ilicic 53-pen, Zapata 77); Udinese 0 drew with Inter Milan 0; Fiorentina 2 (Bonaventura 20, Vlahovic 32) bt Crotone 1 (Simy 66).
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 1 (Cordoba 45+2) lost to Werder Bremen 4 (Selke 10-pen, Toprak 29, Bittencourt 57, Sargent 77).
